Pharrell Discusses Kim Burrell’s Anti-Gay Speech With Ellen Degeneres

Pharrell Talks Kim Burrell’s Comments On ‘Ellen’

While some celebs are out here tossing on their capes for Kim Burrell and her anti-gay tirade…Pharrell Williams is not one of them.

Kim was slated to perform the Hidden Figures soundtrack’s lead single, “I See A Victory,” alongside Pharrell on the Ellen show earlier today…but after getting a peep at what she had to say about gays dying in 2017 due to the intense perversion they carry inside them…Ellen quickly nixed Kim coming into her studio to perform a damn thing.

She instead had Pharrell perform a different song from the soundtrack and let him speak on his opinion on Kim and her comments:

“Well, there’s no space, there’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 and moving on. Like, there’s no room. I… she’s a fantastic singer, and I love her, just like I love everybody else, and we all got to get used to that. We all have to get used to everyone’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world, and it only works with inclusion and empathy. It only works that way.”

You can’t blame Ellen for not allowing someone who views her and people like her that way to come have a platform on her program, right?

Besides, we’re sure that with the views she expressed so passionately, Kim Burrell probably didn’t mind not having to cross paths with a lesbian anyway…

