Is THIS The Reason That Meek And Nicki Had Their Messy Split?

Meek Mill And Nicki Minaj Break Up Over Constant Arguments

Nicki Minaj made her suspected split from Meek Mill official for the new year and the jokes and memes have been flying ever since.

But what actually led to the end of Omeeka? As it turns out…the same thing that ends most relationships: just a steady streak of not seeing eye to eye.

“They were fighting on and off for a little while about a few topics that upset Nicki. They had a bigger fight and then called it quits.”

Hmmmm…what topics, though? This guy?

Either way…to no one’s surprise, the source also says that Nicki was the one who ultimately decided to end the relationship. BUT…there is still love between these exes.

Isn’t that what they always say, though??

“She is doing great and is just putting her mind and soul into her music at this time. She can’t predict the future, so getting back with Meek could happen down the road again, because even with fights, she will always have a love for him.”

Oh, well. We are sure Nicki will bounce back with better in 2017. Who do YOU think she should send a text to now that she’s single and ready to mingle again?

