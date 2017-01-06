Serena Williams Flaunts Her Big Fat Diamond Engagement Ring From Fiance Alex Ohanian

Serena Williams Showcases Her Engagement Rock

Serena Williams is happily newly engaged to Reddit Co-founder Alex Ohanian, but she’s shied away from making a big “thing” about her new engagement diamond.

Serena finally showed her HUGE diamond rock off — on her man’s website no less — a few days back. The world-class athlete wrote a poem about her engagement experience to intro the first photo they took as an engaged duo late last week.

As Serena wrote on Reddit last week,

I came home

A little late

Someone had a bag packed for me

And a carriage awaited

Destination: Rome

To escort me to my very own “charming”

Back to where our stars first collided

And now it was full circle

At the same table we first met by chance

This time he made it not by chance

But by choice

Down on one knee

He said 4 words

And

r/isaidyes

She followed up the little poem today with a photo from their engagement night…smiling from ear to ear with a wrist-breaking rock on her hand and Nikes on her feet.

Awww, congrats to this happy couple! We can’t wait to see what that wedding gown is going to look like…

Reddit