Serena Williams Flaunts Her Big Fat Diamond Engagement Ring From Fiance Alex Ohanian
Serena Williams is happily newly engaged to Reddit Co-founder Alex Ohanian, but she’s shied away from making a big “thing” about her new engagement diamond.
Serena finally showed her HUGE diamond rock off — on her man’s website no less — a few days back. The world-class athlete wrote a poem about her engagement experience to intro the first photo they took as an engaged duo late last week.
As Serena wrote on Reddit last week,
I came home
A little late
Someone had a bag packed for me
And a carriage awaited
Destination: Rome
To escort me to my very own “charming”
Back to where our stars first collided
And now it was full circle
At the same table we first met by chance
This time he made it not by chance
But by choice
Down on one knee
He said 4 words
And
r/isaidyes
She followed up the little poem today with a photo from their engagement night…smiling from ear to ear with a wrist-breaking rock on her hand and Nikes on her feet.
Awww, congrats to this happy couple! We can’t wait to see what that wedding gown is going to look like…