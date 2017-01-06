Let’s laugh At All The White People Who Are Mad That “Black Twitter” Exists

White People Big Mad

In case you missed it, Black Twitter had a field day over a Yahoo typo and a #N*ggerNavy. The jokes flew all night, prompting people to find out what exactly “Black Twitter” is. And when they found out that black people tweet things, it made them mad.

Big mad. Why? Because black people can’t have anything. That’s why. So let’s look at the big mads and the people who made fun of them.