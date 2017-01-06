Jamie Foxx, Gabrielle Union, Derek Fisher, Gloria Govan And More At Premiere Of ‘Sleepless’

Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Attend Premiere Together… Oops Actually That’s Michelle Monahan

For a moment there were like ooooh Katie Holmes is going to premieres with Jamie Foxx now? Then we realized it was actually his “Sleepless” co-star Michelle Monahan he’s posing with. Not that we’re saying “they” all look alike but — nevermind we’ll just stop while we’re ahead.

Gabrielle Union was also at the premiere looking lovely. She also stars in the film.

Hit the flip for more red carpet photos

SplashNews