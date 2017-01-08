You Won’t Believe The Bomb Apollo Nida’s Fiancee Just Dropped About Their Engagement

RHOA rumor control….

Sherien Almufti Says She And Apollo Aren’t Engaged

Remember when we told you about Sherien Almufti, Apollo Nida’s fiancee whose been bragging about their sweet scammer love???

Well as previously reported, the realtor appeared in a TMZ Live clip and revealed details of her relationship with Apollo. According to Sherien, SHE drove Apollo to prison back in 2015—while he was still married to Phaedra Parks.

“I took him there. I had to drive him. […] We were already friends. And I drove him as a friend. I went to visit him as a friend. And you know our friendship flourished to what it is today.”

Now in her full interview with TMZ, Sherien ‘s dropping a bomb; they’re not REALLY engaged. According to Sherien she’s yet to receive a real engagement ring from Apollo and the one made of prison paper towels he got her dissolved.

“I’m gonna marry him when I have that real ring on my finger. As of now I’m his friend, I’m there to support him,” said Sherien. […] “You can’t say I’m officially engaged to him either. He did wrap some tissue paper around my finger. I could say ‘no, it’s safe to say I’m not engaged. It’s not an official engagement, who knows what’s gonna happen,” said Sherien.

Whomp whomp.

What do YOU think about Sherien confirming that she’s not really engaged to Apollo???

