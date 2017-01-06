Four Black Teens Charged With Hate Crime After Torturing Disabled White Teenager

Four Black Teens Charged With Hate Crime After Torturing White Teen

18-year-old Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, and sisters Brittany Covington, and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington have all been charged with federal hate crimes after torturing a white mentally disabled student reports NY Daily News. The Chicago youths were also charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful restraint, and burglary.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Thursday that while the suspects, all of whom are black, made “terrible racist statements” against white people during the on-camera torture session, it did not appear to be racially motivated. Guglielmi said investigators initially concluded that the victim — who is from Chicago’s Crystal Lake suburb and attended school with at least one of his suspected captors — was singled out because he has “special needs,” not because he is white.

The mentally disabled 18-year-old was tortured while the teens shouted racial slurs and threats at him.