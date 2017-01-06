New Artist Alert: Check Out NYC Rapper Lanz Pierce’s Music Video “Ghost”

NYC Rapper Debuts New Video “Ghost” Exclusively On BOSSIP

Lanz Pierce is fusing rap, R&B and pop with a big dose of girl power.

The rapper, songwriter and director just dropped her new video “Ghost” off of her new EP “Los City.” Produced by UK producer Donae’o, one of the originators of the grime sound, the single is about when it’s time to step away from someone or something holding you back.

“Right off the bat, when he started with the keys, I had this melody for Ghost,” Lanz told BOSSIP. “We built it together, and the record is really about when you’re ready to say goodbye to a certain person, or place or space in your life, and when I make that exit, there’s no coming back for me.”

Shot in L.A., the video is a striking cliffhanger that keeps the viewer guessing until the end.

Lanz said the song was a metaphor of sorts for the place she is in her life, owning who she is, and realizing that not everyone who was once in your life is still supposed to be part of your journey.

“I describe it as a turn up break up song,” Lanz said.

Always fascinated by singing and poetry, Lanz’s foray into the music biz began during her teens when she started performing at open mics in New York City’s underground music scene. She eventually left high school to pursue music full time, interning at Quad Studios in exchange for studio time.

Signed by Jimmy Iovine at just 16 years old, Lanz opened for Snoop Dogg on his tour. Her deal didn’t work out, but she doesn’t have any sour grapes about her first brush with success. She said now, she has a different message, sound and outlook than when she was a teenager.

“Maybe the world was meant to know me as a woman,” she said. “Maybe the trial and error, the shortcomings, the wins and the successes and all that in one (was) to be able to tell a full story.”

The Queens native said she’s inspired by artists who bring fans into their own world, a la Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Bryson Tiller, she said – a strategy that she employs in her own music.

“As my style is evolving,” Lanz said, “the most important thing is that when people listen to my music, they connect with a message in it, and they feel like the bounce and the flow is true to hip hop, with some new wave feel.”

The music also influences her fashion sense, which she describes as “rocker urban chic.”

“I’m a city kid at my core, and living in the city, there’s this pulse, there’s this heartbeat and this attitude, and we wear a lot of black because there’s that attitude that comes across,” she said. “Black is good at everything.”

Next up for Lanz is developing more merchandise for her music and lifestyle company, “Innovators and Aviators,” which she co-founded with music exec Cal Nyantakyi. She’d also like to pursue acting, her love of fashion and conceptualize a visual album. But in the meantime, she wants to continue to be an authentic voice for women.

“I would want women of all backgrounds, ages, everything that there’s really a thread that brings us all together especially in the time that we live in,” Lanz said. “I think first and foremost, when people listen to my music, I want women to be like, ‘she’s telling my story.’”