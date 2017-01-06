Are BlacRob Calling Off Their Wedding Again?

Happy New Years 2017 🎉 from @robkardashian and I! A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 31, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

Rob Doesn’t Want To Be Overweight For Wedding

After bringing in the New Year together, there are new reports that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian have called off their wedding.

RadarOnline reports that Rob is the one pulling the plug this time:

Just one week after Rob was rushed to the hospital for diabetes related complication, a source revealed to Radar, “He will not marry Chyna looking like he does! “The hospitalization was just a huge wake-up call and now he knows that he must lose this weight because, if not, he could die,” said the source.

2 hour hike with @blacchyna !! SNAPCHAT name – 👻 robphuckedme A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Rob did start off the New Year with his fitness game going strong, we hope he can hang in there and not throw in the towel already.

Okay so things are on hold for now, but does that mean Rob won’t marry Chyna at all? Not necessarily. There is at least one person in the family who is doing their damndest to see that Rob and Chyna make it down the aisle.

Radar reports:

“Kris really wants this wedding to happen as it’s going to make them a lot of money — and she’s made sure Chyna’s very aware of just how much.” “Kris is banking on the two to work things out and has told her team to not cancel the wedding plans yet,” said the insider, who adds that “things are looking bad though, but it’s nothing Kris hasn’t anticipated or can’t deal with.” “She knows Rob’s hard work, and Chyna’s no angel either,” said the insider of the momager’s determination to get them both back in line.

Interestingly enough, despite all the stories about the Kardashian girls being DONE with Rob and Chyna — sources are saying Kris has actually come to admire Chyna.

“Kris hates that she’s hurt Rob, but she secretly admires how Chyna’s played this game.”

Well that shouldn’t be too surprising. These Radar stories be pure comedy BUT it definitely seems like Rob’s weight is something that could be causing a lot of craziness with him and Chyna.