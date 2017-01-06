LHHNY: Samantha Explains Her Yandy Smith Beef–But What Does Mendeecees Think????

“She created this fairytale with LIES…”—Samantha

LHHNY’s Samantha Explains Her Beef With Yandy

One of Mendeecees’ so-called “bitter baby mamas” is breaking down her issues with Yandy Smith.

Samantha, who’s the mother of little Mendeecees and has been working alongside Erika D to blast Yandy…

recently recapped her beef with the starlet.

According to Sam, her real issue with Mendeecees’ “wife” is that she tried to paint her as a deadbeat mom who neglected her son for eight years.

“My story has never been about a relationship or marriage,” wrote Sam on Instagram. “People always say “Why do you care so much about Yandy”? Well, because THIS drama has been brought about from her. She created this fairytale story with LIES. […] The biggest problem I have is her co-conspiring with the father saying I wasn’t in my son’s life for eight years. Now, as a strong pro-women advocate, I would have never lied like that on her or any women for NO man.”

