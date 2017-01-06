Yahoo Finance Gets Canceled A Week Into 2017 For ‘Ni**er Navy’ Typo

Yahoo Finance Canceled After Racial Slur Typo On Twitter

Yahoo Finance has ended this first explosive first week of 2017 with a loud racial bang. The finance end of Yahoo tweeted this HUGE ‘typo’ after reporting on Trump’s call for a bigger Navy:

Now, if you look at the keyboard the “b” is directly next to the “n” but this was a BAD mistake:

The account later apologized for the tweet but not before being dragged to hell and back…

Hit the flip for more from the ‘N-word Navy’ next!

