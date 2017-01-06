Great White Hope: Cher Will Star In And Produce A Film About The Flint Poison Water Crisis

Cher To Star In And Executive Produce Lifetime Movie About Flint Water Crisis

Here we go…

According to Deadline, Cher will be starring in and producing a Lifetime original film about the devastating water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

Along with her will be executive producers Craig Zadan, Neil Meron, Katie Couric and Oscar-nominated director Bruce Beresford. all of which are white. The screenplay was written by Barbara Stepansky, she’s white too in case you were wondering.

The hard-hitting fact-based drama examines the events that led to the “toxic crime” committed against the residents of Flint. It is looking to shed light not only on the politics and poor management that led to the poisoning of the water, but also the human element of the residents who not only suffered but whose voices were ignored. Cher will play the key role of a Flint resident whose family is seriously impacted by the water crisis.

Why Cher? Well…

Flint is tackling a subject that is very personal for Cher. She has been active in raising awareness about the water crisis. She’s been vocal on social media and has donated hundreds of thousands of bottles of water to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan for distribution to residents. I hear it was Cher who, after reading an announcement about the movie, reached out to the producers, expressing her interest in participating in the project. With Cher on board, the script was written with a plum role for her. Mark Nicholson, who runs Storyline Entertainment, developed the script by Stepansky and will serve as a producer on the movie.

Listen, we know that there are plenty of white folks who live in Flint and who have been affected by this crime against humanity. However, the total population of the city is 102,434 and ranks 8th (EIGHTH!) on the list of U.S. cities with the highest percentage of black, African-American, or mixed race residents.

They couldn’t find at least ONE black person to help guide the direction of the movie so that it properly represents the culture of the city? SMH.

Image via WENN/AP/TIME