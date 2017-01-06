NASA’s Jeanette Epps Becomes First Black Astronaut On International Space Station

Brilliant astronaut Jeanette Epps will become NASA’s first African-American crewmember on the International Space Station expected to fly next year reports Mashable:

While other African-American astronauts have flown to the Space Station for brief stays during the outpost’s construction, Epps will be the first African-American crewmember to live and work on the station for an extended period of time.

“Robert Curbeam, Stephanie Wilson, Joan Higginbotham, Al Drew, Leland Melvin and Robert Satcher, along with their space shuttle crewmates, helped to complete the space station during its first 11 years,” space historian Robert Pearlman.

Melvin actually encouraged Epps to apply to become an astronaut when the space agency put out a call for their 2009 class, Epps said. And that encouragement paid off.