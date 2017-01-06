Jewell Jones: Michigan’s Youngest Lawmaker Prepares For Swearing-In Ceremony
Jewell Jones To Be Sworn In January 10
Jewell Jones, Michigan’s youngest state lawmaker, is preparing to be sworn in. The 21-year-old who made history when he defeated Republican Robert Pope of Garden City, will be sworn-in January 10 into the U.S House of Representatives.
Jewell also recently gave a tour of his new office.
Congrats young man! We’re looking forward to seeing your progress!
