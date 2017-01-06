Jewell Jones: Michigan’s Youngest Lawmaker Prepares For Swearing-In Ceremony

Someone we actually LOVE…

Jewell Jones To Be Sworn In January 10

Jewell Jones, Michigan’s youngest state lawmaker, is preparing to be sworn in. The 21-year-old who made history when he defeated Republican Robert Pope of Garden City, will be sworn-in January 10 into the U.S House of Representatives.

Jewell also recently gave a tour of his new office.

WELCOME TO OUR OFFICE IN LANSING! ✊ #HollaMoments A video posted by Representative-Elect JJ (@jewelljonesmi) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:30am PST

Congrats young man! We’re looking forward to seeing your progress!

https://www.instagram.com/pBO3NmQFhv7y/?taken-by=jewelljonesmi&hl=en

Instagram