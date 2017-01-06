Divorce Drama: Anthony Anderson Didn’t Know Wife Was Giving Him The Boot
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Anthony Anderson Had No Idea Wife Was Divorcing Him
Anthony Anderson didn’t know his wife was kicking him the curb reports Hip Hollywood. Alvina Stewart, who has been with Anderson for almost 20 years, initially called it quits back in September 2015 after 16 years of marriage.
A source tells us that the black-ish star was caught off guard and “had no idea” that Stewart was moving in a different direction. The insider did, however, confirm that the father of two is open to working things out.
The couple married after meeting in college back 1999, but Stewart has cited “irreconcilable differences” and asked for “joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their teenage son Nathan.
WENN/IG