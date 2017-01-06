Real Shots Fired: Kenya Shows Off Gun Skills After Trolls Trespass Moore Manor

Kenya Moore Shows Gun Skills After Fans Trespass Onto Her Property

Kenya Moore is not playing with you trespassing trolls! The reality star recently posted a video claiming trespassers intruded onto her Atlanta #MooreManor. Check out the video below:

People are crazy AF! A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Dec 30, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

Kenya even offered a reward to catch the brazen fans for jumping her fence:

Later on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ the star admitted to owning 4 guns and claims she will indeed shoot anyone who threatens her life:

Just a reminder Kenya is about that violence:

6 shots #thingsmyfathersays A video posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:18am PST

#ShotsFired

YT/IG