Real Shots Fired: Kenya Shows Off Gun Skills After Trolls Trespass Moore Manor
Kenya Moore Shows Gun Skills After Fans Trespass Onto Her Property
Kenya Moore is not playing with you trespassing trolls! The reality star recently posted a video claiming trespassers intruded onto her Atlanta #MooreManor. Check out the video below:
Kenya even offered a reward to catch the brazen fans for jumping her fence:
$1000 REWARD if you can identify any of these 3 individuals of criminally trespassed on my property yesterday. These are the first screenshots but my security is pulling the footage from other cameras. They climbed over a wall in order to circumvent my security gates and wall being bricked. Please email: mooremanor2016@gmail.com. They were driving a white car The female was recording on her phone the entire time. They told someone! Turn them in anonymously and if it leads to their arrest you will get $1000 each It is never ok to violate anyone this way. It is not funny. Men showing up at your door is an immediate threat. Things could have ended badly and all 3 will be criminally prosecuted. #nottoday #receipts #mooremanor
Later on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ the star admitted to owning 4 guns and claims she will indeed shoot anyone who threatens her life:
Just a reminder Kenya is about that violence:
