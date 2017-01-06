Senator’s Nephew Dead In Bloody Ax Murder Over Alleged Assault Of Teenage Girl

U.S. Senator’s Nephew Ax Murdered Over Alleged Assault Of Teenaged Girl

Vigilante justice only looks cool on TV and movie screens, it’s a lil different in real life…

A DailyMail report states that a U.S. Senator’s 35-year-old nephew was brutally axed to death (in front of his 8-year-old daughter) by the 22-year-old ex-boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted by the victim.

Take a second to process all the angles.

The Spokane County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office said investigators arrested 22-year-old John A. Radavich on Thursday evening at an apartment in Spokane Valley on charges of first-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if Radavich had an attorney or someone who could speak on his behalf. Robert Tester, the 35-year-old nephew of the Democratic senator from Montana, was found dead last September 6, after his eight-year-old daughter reported witnessing part of the homicide. The girl had been sleeping in bed with her father when he was attacked, investigators said. Tester was found lying in a pool of his own blood, not far from the ax used to kill him.

At the time, a sheriff’s department spokesman described the killing as ‘extremely bloody and gruesome’. The medical examiner said Tester suffered ‘chop wounds’ to his head, stomach, and chest.

Yeah. Really sick stuff.

Radavich was arrested after one of his friends came forward to police with a taped confession at the end of December. In the recording, Radavich told his friend that Tester had assaulted his 17-year-old girlfriend and ‘he had to take care of it by killing Tester’. Upon further investigation, they found out that the 17-year-old girl in question previously dated Radavich and reached out to him on September 5, after she was allegedly assaulted by Tester.

Everything this story is creepy and uncomfortable. The 22-year-old with the 17-year-old ex-girlfriend, the assault of said teenage girl and the subsequent bloody ax murder of her alleged assailant in front of his very young daughter.

The hell is going on in the world?! SMH.

Image via Facebook