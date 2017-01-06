Breezy vs. Soulja: A History Of Real-Life Celebrity Fistfights
So it’s happening. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are apparently having an actual boxing match to air our their differences. They’re gonna get it on in the ring. Yet this won’t be the first time two celebrities trade blows.
Celebrities have been fighting forever. Here are a few of the more memorable times they traded fisticuffs and the crazy results.
Drake and Chris Brown – Drake and Breezy had a fight over Rihanna at the club. No punches were thrown but they threw bottles. Same difference.
Ludacris and T.I. – They had a very public squabble before getting over their feud and becoming buddies.
The Lox vs. The City Of Detroit – Lox just revealed on Breakfast Club that Trick Trick and his goons beat them up and sent them home grunting.
LL Cool J and Jamie Foxx – LL’s momma must have told him to knock Jamie Foxx out because it happened on the set of Any Given Sunday.
Prince and Sinead O’Connor – Prince got mad at her for an unauthorized cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” so he invited her to his house to iron it out. It turns out “ironing it out” means Prince punching O’Connor (according to her). Did it really happen? Who knows.
Mase and Ghostface – SOMEone punched Mase and had his jaw wired. Rumors say it’s Ghostface but he claims it was someone else. Hmph.
Tommy Hilfiger and Axl Rose – Hilfiger started smacking the Guns N’ Roses singer for disrespecting his women. Go figure.
Porsha Stewart and Kenya Moore – They came to blows on their reunion show and charges were even filed.
Bill Murray and Chevy Chase – They got into a fight backstage at SNL before making up and becoming buddies.