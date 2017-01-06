Breezy vs. Soulja: A History Of Real-Life Celebrity Fistfights

So it’s happening. Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are apparently having an actual boxing match to air our their differences. They’re gonna get it on in the ring. Yet this won’t be the first time two celebrities trade blows.

Celebrities have been fighting forever. Here are a few of the more memorable times they traded fisticuffs and the crazy results.

Drake and Chris Brown – Drake and Breezy had a fight over Rihanna at the club. No punches were thrown but they threw bottles. Same difference.

Joe Budden vs. Raekwon – Budden tried to talk slick so Rae dotted his eye. Live on the internet.

Ludacris and T.I. – They had a very public squabble before getting over their feud and becoming buddies.

Ja Rule and 50 Cent – They had a fist fight in the studio. Chains were snatched. Tears were shed.

Jay Z and Solange – Solange laid hands on Jigga in an elevator. You may have heard of it.

Diddy and Drake – Diddy allegedly clocked Drake over a stolen song.

    The Lox vs. The City Of Detroit – Lox just revealed on Breakfast Club that Trick Trick and his goons beat them up and sent them home grunting.

    LL Cool J and Jamie Foxx – LL’s momma must have told him to knock Jamie Foxx out because it happened on the set of Any Given Sunday.

    Prince and Sinead O’Connor – Prince got mad at her for an unauthorized cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” so he invited her to his house to iron it out. It turns out “ironing it out” means Prince punching O’Connor (according to her). Did it really happen? Who knows.

    Mase and Ghostface – SOMEone punched Mase and had his jaw wired. Rumors say it’s Ghostface but he claims it was someone else. Hmph.

    Chris Brown and Frank Ocean – They allegedly had a big fight in a parking lot.

    Tommy Hilfiger and Axl Rose – Hilfiger started smacking the Guns N’ Roses singer for disrespecting his women. Go figure.

    Shaq and Barkley – They had a fight in the middle of a basketball game but they laugh about it now.

    Porsha Stewart and Kenya Moore – They came to blows on their reunion show and charges were even filed.

    Bill Murray and Chevy Chase – They got into a fight backstage at SNL before making up and becoming buddies.

    Jon Lovitz and Andy Dick – They got into a nasty brawl over Phil Hartman’s death.

