Texas Chubby Lumpkins Caught With Cocaine Hidden Under Fatty FUPA

Man Caught With Cocaine Hidden Under His Belly Fat

A Texas man was busted by police after attempting to destroy yayo hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a sobriety test on NYE reports AP:

An Austin police officer pulled over Florentino Herrera early on the morning of Dec. 31 after he says he saw the 48-year-old run a stop sign and cross a solid white traffic line. Herrera was arrested after failing field sobriety tests and refusing to take a blood-alcohol test. In an affidavit, police say the squad car’s camera recorded Herrera trying to destroy cocaine concealed under his stomach fat.

