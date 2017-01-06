BREAKING: 3 Dead, Multiple Injured In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting
Three people are dead and several are injured after a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Florida airport. According to CNBC 9 people were shot by a single gunman who opened fire at baggage claim.
The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time, law enforcement officials said. The airport tweeted that the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.
Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac.
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer — who was at the airport at the time — tweeted about the shooting.
This story is still developing…