BREAKING: 3 Dead, Multiple Injured In Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Three people are dead and several are injured after a shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Florida airport. According to CNBC 9 people were shot by a single gunman who opened fire at baggage claim.

CNBC reports:

The shooter is in custody, and the motive is unknown at this time, law enforcement officials said. The airport tweeted that the incident took place at the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

Hundreds of passengers and airport workers could be seen gathering and evacuating via the tarmac.

Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer — who was at the airport at the time — tweeted about the shooting.