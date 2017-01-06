KUWTK: Cry Face Kimmy Cakes Breaks Down Talking About Paris Robbery In Season 13 Preview

- By Bossip Staff
Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 13 Trailer

Welp, back to your regularly scheduled program

After tough end to 2016 Kim Kardashian and her drama-filled family are back for season 13 (y’all really allowed this to go on for 13 seasons, smh) of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Although there were many reports that perhaps the reality TV phenomenon had come to an end, it appears that Kimmy Cakes will push forward and live out harrowing ordeal on prime time television.

The new trailer of KUWTK shows bawling Kim telling Khloé and Kourtney about how she feared for her life when gunmen ran in her Paris apartment looking for the jewels.

The cameras might not have been rolling during the actual incident, but they weren’t about to miss out on a chance to storyboard the hell out of the robbery and Kanye’s mental meltdown.

Will you be tuned into the new season?

Image via YouTube

