Bruh Shot An Arrow: New Migos Video For “T-Shirt” Is Snow-Covered Black Excellence [Video]

The Migos Drop New Music Video For “T-Shirt”

The Migos new album, Culture, is set to drop January 27 and suffice to say the streets are excited. The success of “Bad And Boujee” has got the internet rain droppin’ and drop toppin’ and their new clip for their latest singe “T-Shirt” is sure to put plenty more wood on the fire.

Bruh, actually shot a bow-and-arrow…while wearing diamonds and furs. Greatness.

Chance The Rapper likes this video…a LOT. Flip it over to see his reaction.

Image via YouTube