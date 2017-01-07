Exclusive: TI Blows Off The Chance To Respond To Tiny’s Divorce Papers

Tiny Filed For Divorce Last Month

TI has apparently blown off the chance to respond to his wife Tiny’s divorce filing – paving the way for a judge to give her half of everything.

The “Whatever You Like” rapper missed the Jan. 6 deadline to answer Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris’s divorce petition, where she asked for half the property, assets and other wealth they’ve accumulated over the course of their six and a half year marriage.

TI, who was born Clifford Harris Jr., had 30 days to respond to Tiny’s filing, but did not according to records from the Henry County Superior Court. Now, a family court judge could rule in Tiny’s favor by default.”

Tiny filed for divorce Dec. 7, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and said that there was no hope of getting back together. She said they’ve been living separately, and BOSSIP learned that the pair has been paying taxes on separate mega-mansions a few towns away from each other for at least a year.

However, the rumor is that TI and Tiny have been spending a lot of time together lately and the rapper is allegedly doing all he can to keep them from splitting up for good.

Tiny asked for TI to make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts because she said she is entitled to half of everything. The singer turned reality star also asked for half of the automobiles they amassed during their union as well as half the money TI has in a retirement account.

She also asked for primary legal and physical custody of their kids.

She also acknowledged that the couple is in debt – likely the millions they owe to the IRS – and said that because of TI’s high earning ability, he should be responsible for paying it off.

The pair is set to appear in court in March for a temporary contested hearing, where a judge will determine temporary child support, custody and alimony – and where TI will have his chance to explain why the divorce shouldn’t go through.