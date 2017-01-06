Big Bootied Besties Amber Rose & Blac Chyna Pose With Their $400K Rolls Royces

- By Bossip Staff
Amber Rose And Blac Chyna Pose With Their Rolls Royces

Big bootied besties Amber Rose and Blac Chyna are showing off their bangin’ baaaawdies and their balling azz cars.

Muva took to Instagram today to pose with a post-baby Dream Blac Chyna and their matching $400,000 Rolls Royces.

Amb’s car is white with white interior and Chy’s is white with purple interior.

Mind you this is the same Rolls that Amb’s boo Val Chmerkovskiy was seen driving her in.

Amber Rose and Valentin Chmerkovskiy leave a date night at LA hot spot Delilah restaurant. fitted black dress,Val blue shirt torn jeans. *Shot On October 26, 2016* AKM-GSI

Must be very, very, niiiiiiiiiice

 

More photos on the flip.

AKM/GSI/Instagram

