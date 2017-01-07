Is 2017 Kimmy Copying Amber’s Old Steez With Her New Lip Ring?

New year, new Kimmy??

Kim Kardashian Flashes New Lip Piercing

Kim Kardashian made a few changes while she was laying low late last year.

After getting robbed at gunpoint in Paris last fall and supporting her hubby ‘Ye through his depression crisis, Kim took a little sabbatical from the scene and mainly kicked it at home with the kiddies.

But with the calendar flipping over to 2017, Kimmy is stepping back out on the scene, and with a new addition to her look.

Kim debuted her new lip ring at the family Christmas Eve bash a few weeks back, but really showcased it in her “first selfie of 2017” with Mama Kris.

She even asked her fans what they thought of her new edgy style upon her return to SnapChat:

But we’re thinking this looks mighty familiar…

Hmmm…well, wifey knows what her hubby likes, right?

Do YOU think she’s biting Amber’s style with this new look??

Instagram/SnapChat