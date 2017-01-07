Jennifer Hudson Explains Why She’s STILL Single As A Dollar Bill After 8 Years of Engagement To David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson Speaks On Delayed Marriage

Jennifer Hudson knows that despite having a rock on her hand for the last 8 years, most folks think she’s never getting married.

And judging by her latest interview, with Britain’s “Loose Women” show…they might be right.

Jennifer explained why she’s been slow-poking it down the aisle with forever fiancee David Otunga, and how if they’re happy the way they are, taking the next step might actually wreck the flow rather than bring them closer.

Via The Mirror:

“I feel like everything is about timing, and he ain’t going nowhere. He’s still there. Everyone has married us off anyway and we’re still a family but there’s no difference. I’m a believer in you do well and better in what you want to do rather than what you have to do. If you have to be somewhere, you don’t want to do it no more.”

Well that’s all well and good — to each their own, after all. But why bother getting “engaged” at all if this is the attitude you take as a couple?

Your thoughts?

The Mirror/Splash/WENN