BMI Drops Kim Burrell From Gospel Honors Over Anti-Gay Rant

Kim Burrell Cut From BMI Gospel Celebration

It’s looking like Kim Burrell isn’t about to be welcomed anywhere but that pulpit where she declared death on homosexuals a few weeks back, because more and more people are distancing themselves from her.

After already getting dropped from multiple appearances and even losing her radio show…even more L’s are coming her way.

In an official statement, BMI announced that they have formally dropped Kim from their upcoming celebration of gospel, since they are an inclusive organization, and Burrell’s views are clearly not in line with that message…

BMI’s Trailblazers of Gospel Music is an annual celebration of gospel music and its many talented songwriters. Given the controversy surrounding this year’s co-honoree Kim Burrell, we have asked her to not take part in the ceremony in order to allow the focus to remain on the songwriters and their music. BMI was founded over 76 years ago with an open door policy to welcome songwriters across all genres, and that same spirit of tolerance, diversity and inclusiveness continues today.

WELP. But hey, despite all the backlash, Kim seems set and comfortable with sticking to her statements. We guess holding on to her hateful rhetoric is worth more than those checks to her…

