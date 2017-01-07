Karrueche Tran Set To Co-host Golden Globes Red Carpet

Karrueche Tran To Host E! Red Carpet

While Breezy and Soulja are out here scheduling boxing matches and instigating IG-based, vaguely Blood-related beef over her thirst-trap snaps…Karrueche Tran is out here minding her business and collecting her checks.

E! has just announced via press release that their coverage of the 74th Annual Golden Globe awards will include input from Karrueche, alongside other well-known names in entertainment.

Tran will joined on the carpet by co-hosts like Kris Jenner, Kristin Cavallari, Ross Mathews, Brad Goreski, Todd Chrisley for both the pre- and post-show coverage.

The red carpet countdown begins on Sunday at 4PM ET/1PM PT, followed by a live red carpet special at 6PM ET/3PM PT, and an after party show at 11PM ET/8PM PT.

Get it Karrueche! Will you be watching??

Splash/WENN