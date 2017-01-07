Preciousness: Tip And Tiny Briefly Reconcile To Kick It With Baby Heiress

What divorce?

Tip and Tiny Have Family Fun With Baby Heiress

TI and Tiny are in the early stages of their divorce proceedings…but that’s not stopping them from coming together to spend quality time with their youngest.

Tiny posted an adorable clip of her and Tip having a sit-down lunch when Daddy Tip tried to shock little Heiress with her first taste of lemon.

Little did he realize that Heiress ain’t scared of a little sour…

Daddy trying to teach @heiressdharris a lesson cause she wanna eat every damn thing! She showed him!! Lol #PHD #Lucky7 💜 A video posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Too cute!

For such a “nasty” divorce proceeding…these two are certainly getting along well, aren’t they?

