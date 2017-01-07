A “Lil Positivity”: Colin Kaepernick Donates A Gang Of Dope Nike Gear To Less Fortunate [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Donates Nike Gear To The Homeless And Less Fortunate

Don’t think just because the 49ers season is over and they are out of the spotlight that Colin Kaepernick is about to switch his pitch. The “controversial” QB recently spent the day giving back to the community by donating dozens of bags of Nike gear to those who don’t have the means for the things we take for granted.

No better way to start off the New Year than by giving back! Huge shout out to @Kaepernick7 for spending the… https://t.co/rZnZfsxv3S pic.twitter.com/eEma0QcSVq — KnowYourRightsCamp (@yourrightscamp) January 6, 2017

We wouldn’t be surprised if some devious devil finds a way to criticize Kaep for this too.

F**k ’em.

Image via Twitter