In-Graded Or Inebriated? Young Thug’s Head-Scratching Response To Future On Twitter Has Us Confused
- By Bossip Staff
Zoned Out: Are Young Thug And Future Fighting Or Just High AF
Just a few weeks ago Thugger was at perfect peace with Future… But it looks like that alliance may be over.
Right after the New Year Future made it clear he’s ready for war.
The only man safe appears to be Esco, who Future singled out in a second tweet.
Thug responded days later but we’re not sure if this should be considered “shots fired” or if he’s just rambling?
We went looking at Future’s gram for answers… and found NOTHING.
Is it safe to say Young Thug and Future are beefing? Or is this just another case of “too much sauce”?