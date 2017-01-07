In-Graded Or Inebriated? Young Thug’s Head-Scratching Response To Future On Twitter Has Us Confused

I wish he was my real brada!!! A photo posted by ""JEFFERY"" (@thuggerthugger1) on Oct 6, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

Zoned Out: Are Young Thug And Future Fighting Or Just High AF

Just a few weeks ago Thugger was at perfect peace with Future… But it looks like that alliance may be over.

2017 nobody safe — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 2, 2017

Right after the New Year Future made it clear he’s ready for war.

Me & esco against the world…ion trust none of these people! They all greedy — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) January 2, 2017

The only man safe appears to be Esco, who Future singled out in a second tweet.

Thug responded days later but we’re not sure if this should be considered “shots fired” or if he’s just rambling?

We went looking at Future’s gram for answers… and found NOTHING.

Is it safe to say Young Thug and Future are beefing? Or is this just another case of “too much sauce”?