Coupled Up: Eyewitnesses Catch Drake And Jennifer Lopez Canoodling During Cozy Dinner

Jennifer Lopez And Drake Spotted Having A Romantic Dinner At Nobu

We still can’t tell for sure if this Drake and J. Lo “relationship” is a real ting or a publicity ting, but it’s a curious ting for sure.

According to PEOPLE, Aubrey and Jennifer were seen having a smily, laughy, flirty time together over dinner at Nobu in L.A.

“They had a late evening dinner date,” a source told PEOPLE. “They both looked great. They ordered a lot of food and drinks.” “Drake had his arm around her and they looked very cozy,” the insider added. “They seemed to have a lot to talk about and looked very happy together. Jen was giggling. Drake was very flirty with her and you could tell that she had a great time.”

That “great time” comes at the expense of Casper Smart’s dreams, the insider says that there is zero chance that Ghost Boy makes it back into J. Lo’s cougar-y folds:

“Jennifer and Drake seem really happy,” the source said. “Friends have no idea where the relationship is going. But the one thing that’s certain— there is no way she is going back to [on-again, off-again boyfriend Casper Smart]. She moved on months ago. “That door is not only closed, it’s sealed,” the insider added.

Call it a hunch, but we have a sneaking suspicion that once this J. Lo-Drake collaborative song gets released, we’ll see a lot less of these two together.

