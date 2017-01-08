Exclusive: Judge OK’s The Game’s Bid For New Trial In $7.1 Mill Sex Abuse Case

Woman Won A $7.1 Million Judgment Against Rapper After She Sued Him For Sexual Battery

A judge has given the green light to The Game’s bid for a new trial and lower judgment amount in his sexual battery case, BOSSIP has learned.

Illinois Federal Court Judge Gary Feinerman filed this week that the rapper, who was born Jayceon Taylor, can seek a new trial and file motions to reduce the $7.1 million in damages a jury awarded his accuser, Priscilla Rainey. The judge threw out his December decision to deny The Game a new trial and request for lower damage amount.

In November, a jury awarded Rainey, who appeared as a contestant on The Game’s reality dating show “She’s Got Game,” $6 million in punitive damages and $1.1 million in compensatory damages against The Game after she accused him of exposing her privates and molesting her in front of a crowd on stage.

In court papers, lawyers for The Game blasted the judgment amount as “monstrously excessive,” and said the trial wasn’t fair to the “This Is How We Do” rapper because he wasn’t able to appear in person as he was recovering from emergency surgery.

But Rainey said The Game’s legal arguments didn’t hold any water, and the $7.1 million that a jury awarded her wasn’t excessive given the facts of the case. She said the jury’s award was in line with judgment amounts in similar cases.

However, the judge sided with The Game, and said the rapper can come back to court and argue why he should get a new trial and pay way less damages to Rainey.

Both sides are due in court at the end of the month.