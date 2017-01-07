Celebrity Cribs: If You Have $1.5 Million You Can Own Ex-NBA Coach-Choker Latrell Sprewell’s House [Photos]

Latrell Sprewell’s Bank-Seized Home On The Market For $1.5 Million

It’s been a LONG time since Latrell Sprewell playing NBA basketball, 10 years in fact. During that time the embattled baller has hit some hard times and his Purchase, New York home has been seized by the bank.

According to Realtor, Spree bought the house in 2000 for $2.3 million, but it can be yours today for the low-low price of $1.5 million. That’s right, this 6-bedroom, 10-bathroom home that was appraised at almost $4 million in 2008 is ready to move!

Image via Houlihan Lawrence