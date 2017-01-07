50 Cent Says Soulja Boy Got Robbed In LA, Hires Mike Tyson To Train Breezy

50 Cent Gets Involved In Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown

Looks like everyone has two cents to add to the Soulja Boy/Chris Brown beef. Might as well throw this additional 50 on top of it all…

50 Cent has jumped in the mix of it all now, siding with Breezy in this battle instead of his former lil homie Soulja Boy. In typical 50 fashion, he kicked off his interest with some comedy…

This is me trying to breaking up the Soulja vs. CB fight. LMAO that's what happen when you try to say sorry. 😆 A video posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:44pm PST

Before reporting that Soulja had indeed been robbed back on his old “Blood Grounds” and now HAD to fight.

Soulja boy just got Robbed in LA, don't worry 😆ya big homie Floyd can buy you another chain. But you bet not call POLICE little man. #thefightstillon LMAO A photo posted by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

Damn, first his phone and now (according to 50) his chain? Soulja is having a rough week…and 50 is taking all kinds of joy in it.

Funny, these two used to like each other so much!

Either way, 50 says he wants to make sure that Soulja gets whooped and that Floyd doesn’t have a victory…so he’s enlisting Iron Mike Tyson to get Breezy in fighting shape.

