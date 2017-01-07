50 Cent Says Soulja Boy Got Robbed In LA, Hires Mike Tyson To Train Breezy

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 14: Rappers 50 Cent and Soulja Boy Tell 'Em pose backstage during a performance at the Honda Center on August 14, 2009 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jared Milgrim/FilmMagic) *** Local Caption *** Rappers 50 Cent;Soulja Boy Tell 'Em

50 Cent Gets Involved In Soulja Boy Vs. Chris Brown

Looks like everyone has two cents to add to the Soulja Boy/Chris Brown beef. Might as well throw this additional 50 on top of it all…

50 Cent has jumped in the mix of it all now, siding with Breezy in this battle instead of his former lil homie Soulja Boy. In typical 50 fashion, he kicked off his interest with some comedy…

Before reporting that Soulja had indeed been robbed back on his old “Blood Grounds” and now HAD to fight.

Damn, first his phone and now (according to 50) his chain? Soulja is having a rough week…and 50 is taking all kinds of joy in it.

Funny, these two used to like each other so much!

50soulja-2010-cover

Either way, 50 says he wants to make sure that Soulja gets whooped and that Floyd doesn’t have a victory…so he’s enlisting Iron Mike Tyson to get Breezy in fighting shape.

Hit the flip…

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123
Categories: For Your Information, Hip-Hop Beef, Multi

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus