Rapper Jeezy Honored At Forbes/Karen Civil Dinner Event

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actor/Singer Rotimi, Author and public relations strategist Karen Civil and Rap Artist Jeezy attend the Forbes Dinner Honoring Jeezy at the Hunt & Fish Club on January 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)

Mack Wilds, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Support Jeezy At Forbes Dinner

Jeezy was honored earlier this week at a special KarenCivilDinnerSeries event with Forbes magazine honoring him for his success in entertainment, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. The event was held at Hunt & Fish restaurant in NYC.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 05: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Actress/Recording Artist Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA Player Iman Shumpert attend the Forbes Dinner Honoring Jeezy at the Hunt & Fish Club on January 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images)
KarenCivilDinner Series w/ @Forbes magazine honoring Jeezy for his success in entertainment, entrepreneurship & philanthropy.

The event was well attended, with a guest list that included executives from Instagram, Facebook and Lyft as well as celebs including Mack Wilds, Rotimi, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor

Photos courtesy Forbes/Karen Civil

