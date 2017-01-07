Rapper Jeezy Honored At Forbes/Karen Civil Dinner Event

Mack Wilds, Rotimi, Teyana Taylor And Iman Shumpert Support Jeezy At Forbes Dinner

Jeezy was honored earlier this week at a special KarenCivilDinnerSeries event with Forbes magazine honoring him for his success in entertainment, entrepreneurship and philanthropy. The event was held at Hunt & Fish restaurant in NYC.



The event was well attended, with a guest list that included executives from Instagram, Facebook and Lyft as well as celebs including Mack Wilds, Rotimi, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor

Photos courtesy Forbes/Karen Civil