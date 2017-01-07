Get To Know “California” And “On The Way” Producer Mr. Hanky

For the music heads, we wanted to share a little information about buzzed about producer Mr. Hanky who had several huge hits last year with “On The Way” and “California.”

Atlanta producer and resident hitmaker, Mr. Hanky ended the year on a high note with the success of his hit single “On the Way” performed by DJ Luke Nasty. The song has reached over three thousand spins per week on urban and rhythmic radio stations across the country. A new version of the song with 2Chainz surfaced online a few weeks ago, and other mainstream rappers have been enlisted to add verses as well. The record, with elements of the 90’s R&B hit “Whatever You Want” by Tony! Toni! Tone! hit radio airwaves this past summer in Atlanta, Ga. DJ Jay Tek, a former radio personality at Atlanta’s 94.5 Streetz was one of the first DJ’s to hear the record and began playing it on air immediately.

“I played the song before it was ever mixed and mastered because after a few seconds in, I knew it was a hit,” recalls Jay Tek, who is now the Assistant Program Director at Hot 107.9 in Atlanta.

With musical roots that date back to his childhood, Mr. Hanky has been making hit records for over a decade. With a flair for cooking up hip hop anthems and radio buzz records, Mr. Hanky is building up an impressive list of production credits. Nicki Minaj, Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Young Dolph, Travis Porter, Roscoe Dash and Waka Flocka are just some of the artists he’s worked with. The BMI producer has been able to stay in demand over the years because he refrains from focusing on trends and strives to create timeless music.

“While everyone is chasing the same sounds, I’m using samples and instrumentation to recreate music that makes you feel good. I’m putting the emotion back into music,” Mr. Hanky explains about his creative process.

Mr. Hanky ushered in the year with the hit single “California” performed by Colonel Loud featuring Yung Dolph, Rico Barrino and TI. The song was a runaway hit and has since appeared in the motion picture Keanu and is slated for two major movie releases next year.

A former DJ, Mr. Hanky began his career under the tutelage of Hip Hop Producer and Music Mogul Mr. Collipark. While working with Collipark Music, he helped catapult the careers of Soulja Boy, VIC and Tex James, producing the hit “Smart Girl Dumb Booty” featuring Stuey Rock as well as the street anthem “Walk Around the Club F’ Everybody” by the Dallas, Texas duo Treal Lee and Prince Rick. Since 2006, he’s operated his own imprint, Mr. Hanky Productions. He continues to break new artist and help them become famous by following his tested formula.

“I work hard to give artist a better platform to succeed by creating music that crosses genres and reaches different demographics. When collaborating with artist, I encourage them to go beyond their comfort zone and speak to a wider range of listeners beyond their neighborhood,” Mr. Hanky explains.

Stay tuned for new music with Plies, Wale, K Camp, Fabolous, Young Dolph, YFN Lucci, Dae Dae and several emerging artists that Mr. Hanky is developing with plans to release under his production company.

“Hanky knows how to make the old school samples sound new & not dated. But what really sets him apart is, he’s a great person, a good guy, a 1,000 (not 💯) person at all times,” says Greg Street, a legendary DJ from the south and Mr. Hanky’s long time friend.