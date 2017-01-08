So Sad: JR Smith’s Wife Gives Birth To Newborn Daughter 5 Months Prematurely

JR Smith Reveals Wife Gave Birth To Premature Baby Girl

JR Smith and his wife Jewel Harris recently shared some heartbreaking news about their newly born baby girl. According to a video posted on The Uninterrupted, Smith and his wife are hoping for the best after the devastating premature arrival.

Watch the video below:

Smith says:

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this or who will ever go through it,” Smith’s wife, Jewel Harris, said in the video. “That’s why we decided to share what we’ve been going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we’ll do the same for everybody else.”

JR hasn’t been on the court since last month after undergoing surgery on a fractured thumb and is expected to be healed in the next few months. Please keep JR Smith, his wife and their newborn in your prayers.