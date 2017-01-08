Amazon And Other Online Grocers Will Accept Food Stamps To Help Fight Poverty

Amazon And Online Grocers Will Accept Food Stamps

Online grocers such as Amazon Fresh and FreshDirect will soon be accepting food stamps to help combat food deserts in America’s poorest communities reports Mashable. The pilot program was created by U.S. Department of Agriculture to help struggling Americans…

“Online purchasing is a potential lifeline for SNAP participants living in urban neighborhoods and rural communities where access to healthy food choices can be limited,” USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to being able to bring the benefits of the online market to low-income Americans participating in SNAP.” Outside of government partnerships, Amazon has recently been experimenting with grocery shopping in a major way. The tech giant’s plan for grocery stores that would not employ cashiers and that would require a smartphone for entry brought up concerns about excluding low-income customers and contributing to inequality.

