Life Time Fitness Banned Badazz Chris Breezy For Eternity Because Of THIS

Chris Brown Banned From Life Time Fitness For Life

Why was Chris Brown banned from Life Time Fitness?

The singer was kicked out the gym last week after allegedly getting into a heated incident with a manager. According to TMZ, Chris and his crew were on the basketball courts playing loud music, cussing yelling insults at other members. Witnesses say a manager asked them to leave and Chris went NUTS…

However, the LT staff won’t have to worry about CB ever again … a rep for the company tells TMZ he and his group have been banned permanently from the company’s more than 100 locations. The rep says Chris’ actions, behavior and aggression toward their staff was completely unacceptable and they’ve got no place for it.

First Soulja Boy and now Life Time Fitness managers?!