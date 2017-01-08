Hold The Guac: Woman Sues Chipotle For $2.2 BILLION For Using Her Photo

Woman Sues Chipotle For $2.2 Billion After Using Her Photo

A fed up California woman is suing Chipotle for $2.2 billion for allegedly using a pic of her that she never gave the company permission to use reports The Denver Channel.

The lawsuit, filed by Leah Caldwell of Sacramento, names Denver-based Chipotle, CEO Steve Ells and photographer Steve Adams as defendants. Caldwell claims Adams took a photo of her sitting in a Chipotle restaurant in Denver sometime in the late summer or early fall of 2006 without her knowledge. The complaint states Adams asked Caldwell to sign a release form as she exited the restaurant, but Caldwell refused.

The woman claims she first noticed her photo used in promo materials at a Chipotle restaurant in 2014 in Orlando and then later in March 2015 in two different Sacramento franchise restaurants

Court documents claim photo had been edited to show alcoholic beverages on the table in front of Caldwell. Do you think the woman deserves $2 BILLION or nah?!