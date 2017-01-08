Chance The Rapper Joins Chicago’s DuSable Museum Of African American History Board

Chance The Rapper Joins Board Of Chicago’s DuSable Museum

Chance The Rapper is what your favorite artist aspires to be!

The 23-year-old Chicago MC is the newest board member of the iconic DuSable Museum Of African American History reports The Chicago Tribune.

While praising all five new trustees and new chair Joyce Johnson-Miller, “I’m not going to pretend I’m not superexcited about Chance,” said Perri Irmer, the museum’s president and CEO. “It brings us his generation, right? “I’ve got three daughters, 21 to 34. They’re like, ‘Mom, ohmigod!’ So it’s good stuff. We’re ready to hit the ground running.” The unusual election of a young pop star to the volunteer board — museum trustees tend to be older people from the business or donor communities who can contribute themselves and help bring in donations — delivers a jolt of excitement to an institution that has lagged behind many others in the city in fundraising and in meeting contemporary museum exhibition standards.

I'm honored to announce I have been made a board member of Chicago's historic DuSable Museum of African American History. I got big plans 💪🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) January 6, 2017

