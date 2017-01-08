Guess Which Rappers Are Shooting Their Shot With Newly Single Nicki Minaj



Don’t tell Meek…

Guess Which Rappers Are Trying To Holler At Nicki Minaj

Fresh off her Meek Mill breakup, it looks like Nicki Minaj’s got some not so secret admirers.

The rapper who recently announced she and Meek were a wrap…

has apparently been getting some public displays of affection from at least THREE rappers.

First (of course), there’s her ex Safaree Samuels who’s trolling her with posts like this…



and then there’s Soulja Boy who took a break from his Chris Brown beef, to leave heart emojis on her NYE pictures.



There’s at least one more rapper trying to get at Nicki…

