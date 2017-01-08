Feeling It? Blac Chyna Makes Her First Post-Dream Club Appearance
- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna Hosts 1Oak Las Vegas
Blac Chyna recently partied for the first time since giving birth to baby Dream.
Rob Kardashian’s fiancee took to 1Oak Las Vegas for a post-pregnancy night out while rocking THIS form-fitting frock…
and she also talked to PEOPLE magazine and dished on finally getting some party time.
“I’ve been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I’m ready to hang out,” she said, saying new moms, like herself, “need” a night out.
“It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far,” she told PEOPLE. “If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.”
Are you feeling Chyna’s post pregnancy baaaawdy and get up???
More photos on the flip.
Splash News