Feeling It? Blac Chyna Makes Her First Post-Dream Club Appearance

Are you feeling this get-up?

Blac Chyna Hosts 1Oak Las Vegas

Blac Chyna recently partied for the first time since giving birth to baby Dream.

Rob Kardashian’s fiancee took to 1Oak Las Vegas for a post-pregnancy night out while rocking THIS form-fitting frock…



and she also talked to PEOPLE magazine and dished on finally getting some party time.

“I’ve been carrying a baby for 10 months, so I’m ready to hang out,” she said, saying new moms, like herself, “need” a night out.

“It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far,” she told PEOPLE. “If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.”

