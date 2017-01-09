We’re All The Same: Jenna Bush Is Getting Roasted For Calling A Movie “Hidden Fences”
- By Bossip Staff
#HiddenFences Is Trending
Hey, mistakes happen, right? But some have deeper meanings. Jenna Bush, daughter of George W., was on the Golden Globes red carpet and had a question for Pharrell.
Catch that? She said “Hidden Fences.” Problem: there’s no movie called “Hidden Fences.” There’s “Fences.” There’s “Hidden Figures.” They just both happen to be black. And, well, we can see why she made the mistake. Because all black people are the same, amiright. Well, Twitter had a field day with the flub.
Take a look.
