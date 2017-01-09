We’re All The Same: Jenna Bush Is Getting Roasted For Calling A Movie “Hidden Fences”

#HiddenFences Is Trending

Hey, mistakes happen, right? But some have deeper meanings. Jenna Bush, daughter of George W., was on the Golden Globes red carpet and had a question for Pharrell.

"you're nominated for Hidden Fences" pic.twitter.com/7My6dtEkbG — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 9, 2017

Catch that? She said “Hidden Fences.” Problem: there’s no movie called “Hidden Fences.” There’s “Fences.” There’s “Hidden Figures.” They just both happen to be black. And, well, we can see why she made the mistake. Because all black people are the same, amiright. Well, Twitter had a field day with the flub.

