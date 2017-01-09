Who Looked More Bangin At The Golden Globes?

Black Girl Magic Rules The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Black Girl Magic was definitely at work on the red carpet for the 74th Golden Globe Awards Sunday night. Especially for Tracee Ellis Ross who showed up ready for her win…

And Viola Davis looking ready to match her golden man statue.

In fact, between these two and Naomi Campbell, Ruth Negga, Naomie Harris, Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, Angela Bassett, Zoe Saldana, Thandie Newton and Regina King and more, we are having a hard time picking who looked the most amazing. Check out the ladies below and let us know who you think Looked Most Bangin!

Hit the flip for more shots from the carpet along with more from Tracee Ellis Ross and Viola Davis.

SplashNews