The Golden Globes Was Black As Hell And We’re Here For It
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Golden Globes Was Black As Hell
If #OscarsSoWhite is a thing, then #BlackA$$GoldenGlobes needs to be a thing, too. Because between Tracee Ellis Ross winning best actress, Atlanta winning best comedy and Viola getting best supporting actress, the Golden Globes delivered black a$$ moments.
Not the least of which were the speeches, which were powerful, happy and woke. We don’t need no stinkin’ Oscars because the Golden Globes gave us all the power we need. If you didn’t get emotional at the greatness then we don’t know what to tell you.
Continue Slideshow
<
>