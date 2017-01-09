The Golden Globes Was Black As Hell And We’re Here For It

Golden Globes Was Black As Hell

If #OscarsSoWhite is a thing, then #BlackA$$GoldenGlobes needs to be a thing, too. Because between Tracee Ellis Ross winning best actress, Atlanta winning best comedy and Viola getting best supporting actress, the Golden Globes delivered black a$$ moments.

Donald Glover gave a shout out to Migos 😂 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aliezxSVAI — Brandon Wall (@Walldo) January 9, 2017

Not the least of which were the speeches, which were powerful, happy and woke. We don’t need no stinkin’ Oscars because the Golden Globes gave us all the power we need. If you didn’t get emotional at the greatness then we don’t know what to tell you.