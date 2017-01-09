What Happened, B? Sassy-Fingered Footballer Odell Beckham Jr Slandered For Not Grabbing Balls

Odell Beckham Jr Roasted Relentless On Twitter For Dropping Footballs

The NFL playoffs officially kicked off this weekend and the games were pure “poopfests” to quote the phrase coined by Seattle Seahawks’ baller Richard Sherman.

That said, the one redeeming quality of the piss poor performances was Twitter. As with all things, the 140-character social media platform provided us with the entertainment that we all so richly deserve.

The New York Giants got their azz kicked by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers and people from far and wide took time to troll Timberland Twitter over the loss of their beloved Big Blue. In particular, zesty blonde baller Odell Beckham Jr. who reportedly punched a hole in the wall in the back of the stadium.

Images emerge of the wall Odell Beckham punched after the loss to the Packers pic.twitter.com/uLMbLwgGwY — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 9, 2017

Last week, Odell and the Giants receivers were under fire for making a trip to Miami on their off-day instead of staying home to prepare themselves for the big game.

The Odell Beckham memes on IG have already started😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wXPkLIbBDV — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 9, 2017

This is just the beginning. Flip the page a few times to get a good laugh at Odells’ expense.

