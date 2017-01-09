Game Of Thrones: A Humbled Kanye West Reunites With Jay Z And Beyoncé For Blue Ivy’s Born Day

Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Visit Jay Z And Beyoncé For Blue Ivy’s Birthday

After publicly attacking his estranged BFFs on stage at a Saint Pablo Tour show, it appears that Kanye West has made amends with Jay Z and Beyoncé.

An X17 report reveals that Yeezus and Kimmy Cakes were invited to the Carter’s Hollyweird home to celebrate Blue Ivy’s 5th birthday. Strangely enough, the Kardashian-Wests didn’t bring either of children to hob-knob with Blue at her big party. Guess that means that Nori and Saint still haven’t had a first play date with Jay and Bey’s baby girl.

We know that Jay Z has a reputation for having a pretty cold shoulder, but maybe he has some empathy for Kanye since he lost his f**king mind suffered a mental break down.

While Kanye came to the party dressed like his typical homeless self, Kim was seen in some oversized outfit that looked like an attempt to conceal what she was REALLY wearing. Could it be that she’s sporting yet another gut full of Kanye??

Flip it over to see a video of the couple leaving the shindig.

Image via Getty