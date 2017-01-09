Bad & Boujee: Migos Thank Donald Glover For The Golden Globes Love

Migos Thank Donald Glover For The Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Donald Glover had an epic night at the Golden Globes!

The writer/rapper/actor/writer/bae of the century won big last night at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards. Glover’s hit FX show ‘Atlanta’ won Best Comedy Series at the ceremony leading up to this incredible speech:

Donald thanked ‘all the black folks in Atlanta’ as well as Migos for making the best song ever for ‘Broke & Boujee’

The handsome and wealthy group individually thanked Glover for the Golden Globes love:

He really did it for #TheCulture:

Donald Glover answers why he decided to give Migos a shoutout #atlantafx #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/A5VcF3UFm9 — GYALCAST (@GYALCAST) January 9, 2017

Hit the flip for Donald Glover’s full backstage speech at the Golden Globes next…